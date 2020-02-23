Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 68,722 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,722 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 329.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 365,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 244,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $32.41 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.