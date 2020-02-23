Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 9,850 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.48% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $537.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

