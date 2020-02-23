Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $3.38 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

