Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 67,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.31. 3,850,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

