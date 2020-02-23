Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 996.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

