LUNA Market Capitalization Tops $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, GOPAX and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA's genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bitrue, KuCoin, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

