Lunes (LUNES) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Lunes has a total market cap of $524,757.00 and $20,549.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.