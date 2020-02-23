Lunyr Price Tops $1.13 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00011442 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, Liqui and Binance. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex, BigONE, YoBit, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

