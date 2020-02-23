LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $874,998.00 and $7,754.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

