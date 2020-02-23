Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

