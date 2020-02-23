Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,229 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.26% of Macy’s worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

