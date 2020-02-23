Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. 2,414,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,937. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $537,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $5,791,699 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

