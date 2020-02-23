Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $675,641.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $675,641.00 and approximately $10,163.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00491712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.91 or 0.06584518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

