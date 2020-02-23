Manna (MANNA) Price Up 67.6% Over Last 7 Days

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 43.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Manna has traded 67.6% higher against the dollar. Manna has a market cap of $226,330.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,627.02 or 0.97500721 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,629,602 coins and its circulating supply is 654,894,804 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

