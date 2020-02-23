Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.30% from the stock’s current price.

Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 224,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,209. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88.

About Marathon Gold

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

