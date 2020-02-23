Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,498 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 109,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.