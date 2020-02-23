Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $309,966.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $309,966.00 and $1,832.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

