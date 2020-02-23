Master Contract Token Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $437,851.00 and $71,090.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.10 or 0.02762284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00097696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

