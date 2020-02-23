Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of MTDR opened at $12.64 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,250 shares of company stock worth $186,854. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

