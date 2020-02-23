Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after buying an additional 639,279 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,424 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 893,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 140,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $186,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

