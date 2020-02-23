Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

