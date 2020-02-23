Matchpool (GUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215,632.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $215,632.00 and $265.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

