Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $295,891.00 and approximately $3,486.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.02938879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00144126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

