Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,301. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,894. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

