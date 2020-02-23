McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,266 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.39% of McKesson worth $584,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

