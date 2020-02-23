McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,166,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,492,000 after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,198. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.