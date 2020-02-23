MCO (MCO) Market Cap Tops $86.15 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. MCO has a market cap of $86.15 million and $32.65 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00055758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cobinhood, Huobi and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00492153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $645.65 or 0.06600240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, Binance, YoBit, OKEx, Bithumb, Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, EXX, Coinnest, Bittrex, BigONE, Cashierest, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Upbit, Gate.io, ABCC, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

