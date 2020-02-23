MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,887.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.97 or 0.02746433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.51 or 0.04004131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00802980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00852372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00098089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009584 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00639436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.