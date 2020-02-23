MedicCoin (MEDIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,873.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 136.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $70,404.00 and $2,873.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

