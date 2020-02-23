MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $53,689.00 and approximately $2,443.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

