MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits One Day Volume of $1.12 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.02949272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00230397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

