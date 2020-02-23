Megacoin Market Cap Reaches $60,426.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $60,426.00 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00782656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,517,006 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

