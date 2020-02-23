Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $409,607.00 and approximately $35,636.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.01089999 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000567 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

