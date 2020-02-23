Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.10.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $6.99 on Friday, reaching $735.60. The company had a trading volume of 562,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -202.64 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $362.51 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.89 and a 200-day moving average of $594.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

