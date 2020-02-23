Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Reaches $713,313.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $713,313.00 and approximately $113,730.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,047,689,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

