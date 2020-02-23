Mercury Trading Up 385.7% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 385.7% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $88,998.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.02973031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00232727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00143429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

