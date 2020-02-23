Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of MRBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The company has a market cap of $128.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

