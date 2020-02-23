Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Metadium has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.