Metal (MTL) Market Cap Achieves $22.53 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Metal has a total market cap of $22.53 million and $4.19 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, Tidex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,183,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

