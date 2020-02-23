Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Coinsuper and RightBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.44 or 0.02735220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00097675 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,654,230 coins and its circulating supply is 77,654,125 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bit-Z and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

