Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $16,894,570. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $760.22. 147,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $794.80 and a 200-day moving average of $731.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

