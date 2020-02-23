MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.43% of MGM Growth Properties worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 683,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

