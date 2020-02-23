Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFGP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 40.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 9.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $10.12 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.5833 dividend. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

