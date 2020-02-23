MicroBitcoin Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $3,948.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

