Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

