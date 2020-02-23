Mindexcoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $689,040.00 and $33,489.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 145.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

