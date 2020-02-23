MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $392.54 million and $9.09 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00023105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.01086545 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000819 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

