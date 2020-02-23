MineBee (MB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $240,172.00

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $62.00 million and $240,172.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.02938040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

