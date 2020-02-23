Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Hits $117,198.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Minereum has a market capitalization of $117,198.00 and $198.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 54% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,229,375 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

