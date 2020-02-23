MinexCoin Achieves Market Cap of $322,880.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $322,880.00 and $55,428.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,548,655 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,433 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

